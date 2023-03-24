ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.
The organization’s roots lie in the leadership of Dr. Ralph Jardine, who began Caledonia Home Health Care with a group of community members in 1968, according to Brynn Evans, spokeswoman for Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC).
In 1981, hospice services were added to the health care provided through the home care organization, and at that time, it was “one of only a few hospice demonstration sites in the country.”
In 1985, an “Analysis of Organizational Options” was completed by the Vermont Health Policy Corporation, recommending a merger between Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice and Northern Counties Health Care, the first Federally Qualified Health Center in Vermont (FQHC), founded by David Reynolds (Evans’ father) in 1976.
Northern Counties Health Care, Inc., had grown out of the Northern Counties Comprehensive Health Planning Council (1968-1976), a federally-sponsored organization charged with developing plans to enhance health care delivery, according to Evans.
The name Northern Counties Health Care was chosen to reflect the broader mission of the merged agencies.
The formal merger of Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice and Northern Counties Health Care, Inc. was completed in 1988.
The merger occurred following the retirement of longtime Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice Executive Director Joan Blankenship.
Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice is the designated home health agency for Caledonia, Southern Essex, and the town of Greensboro.
“This means that our teams are required to provide care to everyone who needs us,” Evans said, “We consider it a privilege to care for our community and to work with our patients and their families. We hear time and again about the positive difference we have made for our patients – as we work with patients to help them meet their goals and have the best quality of life possible by providing comfort, choice, hope, connection, independence, dignity, and more.”
Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice provides comprehensive in-home care and support services to people of all ages throughout Caledonia and southern Essex counties through a variety of programs. Maternal and child health nurses provide medical treatment and preventative education to pregnant women, new mothers and children.
Long-term-care case managers coordinate homemaker, personal care services and community resources affecting the social determinants of health to chronically ill individuals to allow them to remain at home. The home care and hospice team includes highly skilled nurses, medical director, rehabilitation therapists, medical social workers, clergy and nurse aides who work together to promote healing and independence for some, and comfort, guidance and assistance with end-of-life decision making for others.
Information shared by the organization states, “The evolution of NCHC is centered on a tradition of innovation in providing access to health care. The organization now provides care to more than 20,000 individuals; more than one-third of the region’s residents. Over 64,000 encounters are made each year through the rural network of five community health centers, two walk-in primary care (Express) locations, and a certified home health care and hospice division. Partnerships with three critical access hospitals and several human services organizations are also an important part of their work to help build healthy families and thriving communities.”
Evans noted, “We often hear gratitude from our patients because we are there for them, listen to them, make them feel welcome, include them in their care, are professional, and knowledgeable. We pride ourselves on being patient-centered and that we care for the whole person.”
She said ongoing efforts include making sure rural health care remains accessible and community-oriented. There’s a focus on finding and retaining “the best people to carry on our mission of high quality care,” said Evans. “We are here for our community and look forward to many more years of service providing high-quality, accessible, patient-centered health care and working to build healthy families and thriving communities.”
“Another project we are expanding is our community dental program. Our Community Dental Hygienist is working with schools throughout the NEK to provide hygiene services for students at the school, including screenings, cleanings, and portable x-rays,” shared Evans.
Said Michael Costa, CEO, “The Northeast Kingdom is a special place, and we want everyone here, whether for a lifetime or quick visit, to have access to extraordinary health care services. We’ve been working hard for our communities and region for nearly 50 years, and we look forward to at least 50 more.”
NCHC was the first to integrate oral health; was a pilot site for Vermont’s Blueprint for Health; and the first in the state to become a Patient Centered Medical Home.
Today
NCHC is currently renovating the Caplan’s Building to relocate Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury this summer. “This will enhance our ability to provide walk-in care to the community now and into the future and improve the experience for our patients,” said Evans.
Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice/Northern Counties Health Care, Inc. is located at 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury.
For more information, go to www.nchcvt.org; email info@nchcvt.org; or call 802-748-8116.
