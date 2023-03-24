60 Years: Wheeler Building Materials Inc. A One-Stop Shop For Contractors And ‘Do-it-yourselfers’

Wheeler Building Material, Inc. has been in the Wheeler family since its 1963 inception in Lyndonville. At left is owner Mike Wheeler, seen with (l-r) Jonathan James, Connor Cassidy, Tristen Phelps, Anthony Boyce and Greg Hopkins.
LYNDONVILLE — Wheeler Building Materials, Inc. has been in the Wheeler family for all of its 60 years at its Church Street home.
“My mom and dad purchased the business in 1963,” Mike Wheeler said. He assumed presidency of the business in 1995, when his dad died. He and his three brothers, Paul, Mark and Rick, are the owners.
For any household/building project that one might want or need to do, Wheeler Building Materials has the materials for the project: home construction, decks, docks, porches, windows, etc. The yard has homebuilding materials. Said Mike Wheeler, “As we like to say, ‘we’ve got everything to build your castle, including the kitchen sink.’”
“We have a contractor-based yard that goes year round,” Wheeler said. “We also help do-it-yourselfers. We love to have them come in, and we take care of them as well. But our main bread and butter is my contractors. We take care of them, and they take care of us..”
Customers find kiln-dried spruce pine fir framing lumber, pressure treated lumber, plywood, OSB, Advantech, drywall, wood moulding and trim, Eastern White Pine trim boards and primed trim boards.
Wheeler Building Materials has updated equipment in recent years, including delivery trucks, and truck-mounted forklift they deliver materials where builders want it on site. That’s worked out really well for us.”
The business at 152 Church St. employs seven people, and is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.