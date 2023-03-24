60 Years: Wheeler Building Materials Inc. A One-Stop Shop For Contractors And ‘Do-it-yourselfers’
Buy Now

Wheeler Building Material, Inc. has been in the Wheeler family since its 1963 inception in Lyndonville. At left is owner Mike Wheeler, seen with (l-r) Jonathan James, Connor Cassidy, Tristen Phelps, Anthony Boyce and Greg Hopkins.

LYNDONVILLE — Wheeler Building Materials, Inc. has been in the Wheeler family for all of its 60 years at its Church Street home.

“My mom and dad purchased the business in 1963,” Mike Wheeler said. He assumed presidency of the business in 1995, when his dad died. He and his three brothers, Paul, Mark and Rick, are the owners.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.