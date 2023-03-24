Much has changed in the auction industry and the advent of the Internet and online auctions has changed the auction landscape.
However, many an auction buyer still prefers to gather in a room or under a tent, inspect the objects first hand, and enjoy the full, lively auction experience.
Lussier Auction runs sales of all types — antiques and estates, livestock, farm and construction equipment, real estate, and bankruptcy — and provides all of the necessary equipment including tents, chairs, sound system, cattle rink and sales trucks.
Notably, the company runs the annual benefit auction to kick off the Caledonia County Fair. The auction benefiting the fair began the year after the grand stand burned to the ground on Aug. 18, 1993, just a few days after the annual fair had closed.
Toby Lussier has said a lot of people love to come to the auction for its entertainment value, and his family tries to make it lots of fun.
The next scheduled auction at the VFW Post 10038 in Lyndonville on April 15 features a wide range of antiques and office furnishings.
