Westaff is a light industrial staffing company that started in California and has been around for 75 years.
It specializes in a dual mission of finding jobs for workers and finding employees for local companies.
The local Westaff franchise in Caledonia County began in 2003 and now has its headquarters at 61 Depot St. in Lyndonville, which is staffed with job recruiters.
“We actually have many employers in the area that need help finding the right employees,” said General Manager Jeannine Erpelding. “And that’s what we do. We find the right employees for the job.”
Workers of any kind looking for jobs are also welcome to stop by the Lyndonville office.
“We have people that come in - in person - and apply with an application just like any other employer in the world,” said Erpelding.
You can also apply online by going to www.westaff.com.
“We do a lot more on online,” said Erpelding. “You can apply right online. One of our recruiters will reach out to you if you do that and we’ll have a quick phone conversation and set up an interview time…We interview people for any position that comes to us.”
Erpelding grew-up in the Northeast Kingdom and is now General Manager of all Westaff locations in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.
She said Westaff was founded in 1948 and was originally known as “Western Staffing Services.”
The goal of the company is to successfully match the right workers with the right jobs and the right companies.
“That’s why we interview everyone about their individual strengths and weaknesses and what they want to do,” said Erpelding. “And then we have that information.”
Westaff does all kinds of recruiting and are a full service staffing agency. They do temporary employees and temporary-to-permanent employees.
“Try before you buy,” said Erpelding. “It tends to be something the Northeast Kingdom prefers.”
Westaff also handles direct hires which is known as “professional placement.”
“For our clients, we’re able to find them the right person no matter what level they need,” said Erpelding.
There are many different shifts and jobs available through Westaff.
According to the Westaff website, there’s lots of jobs posted in the local area including warehouse workers, tool assemblers, machine operators, CNC operators, maintenance mechanics and production supervisors.
Westaff has won ClearlyRated’s “Best of Staffing Client & Talent Excellence Awards” which is presented in partnership with CareerBuilder.
The winners are quality industry leaders based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they’ve helped find jobs. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.
Westaff has also achieved the “Safety Standard of Excellence” mark from the American Staffing Association and National Safety Council.
