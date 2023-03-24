ORLEANS — Among the silver linings to the COVID cloud was a surge of people seeking fresh, virus-free air and open outdoor spaces making their way to golf courses.
One of those destinations was and still is Orleans Country Club, which is celebrating 95 years in 2023. When Gov. Phil Scott modified a pandemic-inspired stay-at-home order early in May 2020 to allow some public activities to resume, golf courses were among the first places to open, and lots of people went to OCC.
“Everybody seemed very excited to be here,” said general manager Josh Olney at the time. “It was a success.”
Bob Granfors, of Derby, president of the OCC Board of Directors, said average annual membership in the three years since the beginning of the pandemic is up from around 200 to 220 to over 300.
“With COVID and the resurgence of people getting out and doing something outdoors, it’s been huge,” said Granfors.
The club, which has been billing itself as “the best little golf club in the world” since it first opened, and practices frugality in an effort to keep the cost of a round of golf as low as possible, was able to put some significant money into recent upgrades, Olney said.
Among the investments were a fleet of new golf carts purchased last year. Olney said the increase in golfing throughout the pandemic made the purchase possible.
“When COVID hit in 2020, that really catapulted a lot of courses, including Orleans,” he said.
But he said he’s not willing to give all the credit to COVID.
“It’s also Orleans (Country Club) being a great place,” he said. “We’ve got a great superintendent (Frank Barsalow), and the course is in great shape; people are seeing that and coming back.”
OCC is an 18-hole course with a clubhouse that includes a restaurant and lounge. It’s located on Country Club Lane, accessed via Rt. 58 in Orleans.
Creation of the club began in 1928. A story published in the Aug. 14, 1928 edition of The Caledonian-Record noted the club came about through the efforts of incorporators Charles T.R. Taplin, L.D. Turnbull, Preston C. Skinner, A.W. Fletcher and A. W. Kipp, all of Orleans.
The land at the time it was purchased in September 1928 was locally known as “the Old Fairgrounds” on what was part of a 135-acre farm. Among the features of the landscape attributed to its use as fairgrounds was a half-mile horse racing track.
The club opened to golfers in 1929, surprising many with how quickly the landscape was transformed from farmland to fairways, according to a story published in July 1929. “Out of town golfers, more or less familiar with the time and work necessary to build a satisfactory golf course, invariably express surprise that so much has been accomplished in so short a time and many consider it a big undertaking for a club in a town no larger than Orleans,” the story notes.
In the early years, OCC began marketing itself as “The Best Little Golf Club in the World,” noting on letterhead at the time “Where Good Folks Get Together and Enjoy Each Other.”
Some things never change, according to Granfors. “We’ve got a great, diverse group of players of all ages, all abilities who are always friendly, kind and ready to bring in somebody new. They just want to go out and have fun, enjoy themselves and meet new people.”
It’s that kind of atmosphere that drew Olney to the course to manage. “When I started interviewing and getting to know some of the members I could tell it was kind of a tight-knit membership,” he said. “It kind of feels like a big family.”
Olney has served 11 years as OCC general manager and PGA Pro. He grew up in Derby and graduated from North Country Union High School in 1995.
Much work goes into maintaining the club, which relies heavily on volunteers.
“Our club has a strong volunteer base that handles a lot of everything,” said Irene Farrar, a board member who, among other things, handles public relations. “We just love our club and we take care of it.”
Course Kudos
“Conditions are always great,” said Granfors. “It’s an easy-walking course, and it’s challenging in the sense that you can use almost every single club in your bag, but what I like most are the people, the staff and the (volunteers) who take care of the course and the clubhouse.”
Olney said OCC is a classic.
“The course itself is a very classic layout,” said Olney. “The general overall feel is a very relaxing and welcoming environment.”
Among the particular holes that they are most fond of is number 18 for its view coming back to the clubhouse. Granfors said he also likes number 8, a downhill par 3. Olney said hole no. 13 is one of his favorites. It’s referred to as the “saucer” or the “donut hole” because of a berm that rings the green.
One hole that Granfors left off his list of favorites is number 10, his most successful one. Last year, he was one of nine golfers to record holes in one at OCC. It was a record number for any single year in the club’s history, said Granfors. He used a 5 iron and holed in from 200 yards tee to cup. It was Granfors first swing of the day during a two-man best ball tournament that had his foursome starting on 10.
Season Plans
April 15 is listed as a possible opening day at OCC provided the snow melts in time for the course to dry out enough, said Farrar. The first tee time would be noon and it will follow a time of volunteer labor to clean up around the course and in the clubhouse.
More information can be found online at orleanscc.com
