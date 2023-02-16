99 Restaurant Raises Over $24,000 For Local Boys & Girls Club
Andrea Way, Ninety Nine assistant GM (left) and GM Moe Mulkigian turn over a check from last October's fundraiser to Sandy Brackett, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLETON, N.H. — October 2022 was Boys & Girls Club Month at Ninety Nine Restaurants throughout New England.

The Littleton Ninety Nine Restaurant came in second overall for highest amount raised out of more than 100 participating restaurants. They and the community raised over $24,000. That amount, coupled with added funds from the West Lebanon restaurant, totaled $26,181 to support the local Boys & Girls Club of the North Country, located on Route 302 in Lisbon.

