St. Johnsbury is bustling, with another record-breaking year of new businesses opening and exciting events and activities in every season. Much of this bustle seems to be driven by a decidedly creative group of community members. The creative economy–which encompasses economic development activities that include the arts, culture, design, makers, and artisanal products of all kinds–makes up a large proportion of our local economy. The report, ‘Building on a Legacy of Creativity’ (Vermont Creative Network, 2018), found that the concentration of creative industries is 31% higher in the Northeast Kingdom than in the rest of the country. Discover St. Johnsbury wants to learn more about how the creative economy is affecting St. Johnsbury’s growth, so Director Gillian Sewake set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights with you.
St. J Spins is a record shop that opened at 18 Eastern Ave. in December 2022.
Director Gillian Sewake: Tell us about what you offer at St. J Spins.
St. J Spins Owner Chanley Leffel: We offer new and used records of every genre, from punk, hip-hop to jazz, country, rock & roll, and more. We also sell record players, record cleaners, T-shirts, stickers and other fun gifts.
Sewake: What made you decide that the time was right for a record shop in St. J?
Leffel: Well the beautiful new storefronts on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue really got me thinking about it, and when I saw the location next to Haven available for lease I just decided to go for it.
Sewake: Has anything surprised you?
Leffel: That we have been able to have such a great start up for our store. We opened December 8th and anticipated a slow January and February after the holidays. But the community has really been inspiring and supportive.
Sewake: You relocated to St. Johnsbury from Cleveland during the pandemic. How did you decide to come here?
Leffel: I grew up visiting Vermont since the 1970s and always wanted to live here. My wife grew up visiting family in New Hampshire and she always wanted to move to New England, so when we started visiting Vermont together it seemed only natural to make that the goal. It took over a decade to pull it off and make the move here, but we’re so grateful we took the leap. We sold our house and most of our possessions and bought a real fixer-upper, and we’ve been very slowly renovating and making it a home.
Sewake: How would you describe your relationship to creativity?
Leffel: I used to paint and I’ve been wanting to pick up the brushes and do it again to put some art up on the walls in the shop. I’ve always been a creative individual and used to play and write music. I’m hoping to find time to pick up my bass and play again.
Sewake: How do you see creativity at work in St. Johnsbury?
Leffel: This town is so creative!! Our daughter loves all the programs offered at Catamount Arts and my wife enjoys the poetry potluck at Whirligig. The town has such a great artistic community with all the events in town and up at Dog Mountain. I can only imagine how much it will benefit the entire community to keep the artsy energy growing.
Sewake: What are you looking forward to this year, for yourself or your business?
Leffel: I’m hoping to eventually expand into having local musicians play in the shop and maybe even some event programming in town. We’re also hoping to eventually extend our hours at some point in the next year or so.
Gillian Sewake is the executive director of Discover St. Johnsbury.
