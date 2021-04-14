ACHS Is Littleton Food Co-op’s Partner of the Month

LITTLETON, N.H. — Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS) is this month’s Littleton Food Co-Op’s Partner of the Month.
ACHS is a home for integrated health care, including primary dental and behavioral health. “Federally qualified health centers are often the first stop for ill patients, who call and visit their primary care providers (PCP) first when something just doesn’t feel right,” said Co-op community outreach coordinator Becky Colpitts. “It is ACHS’s job to be ready for whatever comes down the pike.”
Like everyone else, ACHS was taken aback by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The real difference was the sheer volume of planning and strategy that preparing for this illness required,” Colpitts said. “These health care workers became, more than ever, our heroes.”
Founded in 1975, ACHS has six northern New Hampshire locations. With funding from national, state, and local sources, they deliver health care to nearly 10,000 patients in over 26 area towns. “ACHS is committed to providing integrated health – medical, dental, behavioral – for the entire family,” said CEO Ed Shanshala.
“Funds from this month’s Partner of the Month program will help assist patients with no insurance or low insurance get access to the affordable health care they deserve,” Colpitts added. “Just round up at the register!”
