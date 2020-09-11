ACT Announces Chris Thayer As New Executive Director

Chris Thayer

FRANCONIA, NH — The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) recently announced Chris Thayer as ACT’s new executive director starting Sept. 14. He succeeds Rebecca Brown, ACT founder and executive director, who is stepping down after leading ACT through 20 years of growth and success.

For nearly a decade, Thayer has worked for the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) as director for North Country Programming & Outreach. Prior to that, he was AMC’s director of White Mountains Outdoor Centers and Huts manager. He brings a holistic regional perspective from his work at the AMC, on the advisory board of NH Listens, and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s North Country Regional Advisory Board, along with many others.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.