]Agri-Mark, Inc./Cabot Creamery Cooperative recently filled three leadership positions. Dan Serna has joined the cooperative as Chief Financial Officer, Spencer McDonald as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Derek Zwegust has been promoted to Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics.
CFO Dan Serna has returned to Agri-Mark where he first worked as a college intern in 2004, and upon graduation in 2008 from Yale University, he spent two years as a business analyst.
“It feels as though Dan has come home, back to where he began his career nearly 20 years ago,” said CEO David Lynn. “Dan brings a deep working knowledge of lending, value creation, and scaling, plus he has a strong appreciation and understanding of the cooperative business model.” Serna will lead the cooperative’s finance and treasury Functions including accounting, risk management, and producer payroll. He replaces Frank Mehm, who retired as CFO at the end of June with nearly 40 years of service to the cooperative.
Spencer McDonald joined Agri-Mark earlier this year and has nearly 30 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods (CPG), sales, business strategy, and development. He has implemented successful growth strategies across multiple national brands, mainly in the food industry.
“We are thrilled to have Spencer on board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience leading teams and executing sales strategies,” commented Lynn. “As we grow and expand our brands, Spencer’s leadership and background in the CPG world, specifically in dairy, will be invaluable to us.”
Derek Zwegust most recently served as Director of Corporate Strategy and led Agri-Mark’s strategic planning process, an area in which he will continue to be closely involved. He started with the cooperative as Financial Analyst nearly five years ago.
“Derek has made significant contributions since joining just five years ago,” said Lynn. “The knowledge he has gained through the network optimization project and establishing our new distribution facility has prepared him for this new leadership role. We are excited to see him grow and learn.” Zwegust will be responsible for cheese grading and inventory management, sourcing and procurement, logistics, supply chain planning and service. He took over the position from Val Adams, who was promoted to Senior Vice Present of Finance in January.
“We have a talented and dynamic leadership team,” said Lynn. “Dan, Spencer, and Derek’s unique skills, knowledge and capabilities will enhance and elevate our ability to grow our brands and cooperative, and to better support farmers who rely on our collective success.”
