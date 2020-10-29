Agri-Mark/Cabot Names Beaton CEO

William "Bill" Beaton

CABOT — William “Bill” Beaton of Groveland, Mass., is the new President and CEO of Agri-Mark/Cabot. Beaton’s appointment was approved by the Agri-Mark Board of Directors at their July 2019 meeting. He replaces Ed Townley, who retired this summer.

“I am pleased to have been selected, and proud to lead one of the premier businesses in the Northeast with two great brands, Cabot and McCadam,” said Beaton. “I look forward to working with the board and our talented employees to continue to provide a profitable, value-added business for our farm family members.” Beaton has been a member of the co-op’s management team as senior VP of human resources for more than 10 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.