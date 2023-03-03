Agri-Mark Names New CEO

WAITSFIELD — David Lynn was named president and CEO of Agri-Mark on March 3. He’s the dairy cooperative’s interim CEO since September 2022.
“Dave has shown exemplary leadership,” said board chairman James “Cricket” Jacquier. “He has engaged and energized our employees and farmers. He has made significant progress that we are eager to see continue. We are confident in Dave’s vision and strategic direction for our cooperative and our brands.”
Lynn has been with Agri-Mark for five years and was promoted to SVP Top Operations in September 2020. He has nearly 28 years of experience in consumer packaged goods and food manufacturing. Prior to Agri-Mark, Lynn worked for the Kroger Company for 12 years including three years as vice president of operations for Kroger’s subsidiary, Turkey Hill Dairy.
“Leading Agri-Mark through this transition has been an honor,” Lynn stated. “Now it’s time to continue the great work the leadership team has initiated over the last few months. I am committed to keeping our momentum going, to doing what’s right for the cooperative and our farmers, and to seeing Agri-Mark and our brands flourish and grow.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.