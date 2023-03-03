Agri-Mark Names New CEO
David Lynn

WAITSFIELD — David Lynn was named president and CEO of Agri-Mark on March 3. He’s the dairy cooperative’s interim CEO since September 2022.

“Dave has shown exemplary leadership,” said board chairman James “Cricket” Jacquier. “He has engaged and energized our employees and farmers. He has made significant progress that we are eager to see continue. We are confident in Dave’s vision and strategic direction for our cooperative and our brands.”

