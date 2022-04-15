AHEAD Announces Director Mike Claflin’s Retirement

LITTLETON, NH — The board of directors of AHEAD (Affordable Housing Education & Development Education) recently announced the retirement of Executive Director Mike Claflin, effective the summer of 2022.
Claflin became the second executive director of the organization in 2012, following AHEAD founder, David Wood. “Over the past decade, Mike’s leadership to deliver educational programs for first-time homebuyers and affordable housing units has enabled AHEAD to evolve into the organization it is today; a professional staff of 28 that oversees ownership and management of over 500 apartments, housing counselors supporting over 900 new homeowners and an organization with over $65 million in total assets,” said Board Chair Martha McLeod.
Claflin’s experience as a banker also led to the purchase and restructuring of two commercial properties in Littleton. “Mike’s deep belief in AHEAD’s vision and mission, and his compassion for those suffering from substance abuse disorders led him to collaborate and secure the financing needed to renovate and reopen Friendship House, now run as a N.H. detox facility,” one partner said. “Knitting together the financing for the Friendship House was a heroic effort. AHEAD could have easily walked away when the funding fell apart and agencies declined to continue operations. It is an amazing success story in our substance use disorder affected world.”
Mike will leave AHEAD stronger than ever having built a professional staff and solid foundation for the organization to advance its work. “The AHEAD Board of Directors are extremely grateful of Mike’s contributions to AHEAD while staying true to its values and mission,” McLeod said.
Claflin will remain in his role until a new executive director is hired. For questions about AHEAD’s search process, contact McLeod at mmcleod@homesahead.org.
