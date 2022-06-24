AHEAD Hires New Executive Director

LITTLETON, N.H. — The AHEAD (Affordable Housing Education and Development) board of directors recently announced the hiring of Harrison Kanzler as its next executive director effective Aug. 1, 2022.
A native of the Mt. Washington Valley, Kanzler follows Michael Claflin’s decade-long tenure with AHEAD. He will manage a $2.3 million dollar budget and $66 million dollars in assets which include 514 housing and commercial units, stated board chair Martha McLeod.
Kanzler earned a BA from UNH, and a master’s degree from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He brings experience in state government from his time as a state representative from Carroll County, District 2, during the 2019-2020 biennium. During that time period, he worked with the Mt. Washington Valley Housing Coalition to put forward pro-housing legislation. “He brought together the business community, elected officials, and community members to formulate strategies about affordable and work-force housing,” McLeod stated. “Harrison Kanzler understands the threat of housing shortages facing the state, and looks forward to leading AHEAD.”
Kanzler currently serves on Housing Action New Hampshire’s Governing Council; is the Housing Domain chair for MWV Age-Friendly Community (AARP); and is a member of the Governor’s Council on Housing Stability.
He currently lives in North Conway with his wife Tracy and two children, Ellie, and Clifford.
