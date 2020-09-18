Albany Community Trust, Inc. has received $17,850 in grant funding from the State of Vermont’s Brownfield Initiative to remediate the former Albany General Store property.

The presently shuttered building has a 100-plus-year history of operating as a general store. The closure was necessitated by an electrical fire in 2013. Lamoille County Planning Commission contributed to the Phase I Environmental Site Assessment and initial environmental investigation, including the removal of underground fuel storage tanks. Northeastern Vermont Development Association, and Department of Environmental Conservation — Petroleum Clean-Up Fund (PCF) contributed to site characterization, and the PCF will be used to clean up contamination from the former fueling station.

