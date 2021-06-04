Albany General Store Reopens

ALBANY — The general store in Albany reopened for business this week after a three-year community-led renovation effort.
“We are excited to announce the soft opening of the store on June 3,” said Hannah Pearce, president of the Albany Community Trust, Inc., or ACT. The local non-profit was formed in 2018 to purchase and renovate the store building. A celebratory Grand Opening will be planned for later this summer.
A general store operated in town on that site for more than a century when the business was closed after being gutted in a fire in August 2013. At that point, the store was the only retail outlet in Albany Village.
The store is being leased and run by Three Ladies LLC, a company formed by the owner/operators of the Craftsbury General Store: Emily Maclure, Kit Basom and Jana Smart. The store, which will be called The Genny Albany, will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., offering groceries and prepared foods.
“It’s a thrill and an honor to be part of restoring this piece of Albany history,” said Maclure. “We know how important this place is to this community.”
Following a competitive bid process, ACT hired two area companies to begin site work and construction in August 2020: Peters General Contracting, Inc., of Albany and Kingdom Construction, Inc., of Newport.
The purchase of the store and a neighboring property and the renovation work was funded through donations by more than 150 area residents and supporters and grants from a wide range of private foundations and public agencies. ACT acknowledged Preservation Trust of Vermont, Northeastern Vermont Development Association, Lamoille County Planning Commission and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and numerous other essential funders for their wide-ranging assistance. “We are so grateful to all the community members, businesses, organizations and agencies who supported this project,” Pearce said. “We could not have done it without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.