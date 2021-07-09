For his lifetime dedication to contributing to forestry and to the Association of Consulting Foresters of America, Inc. (ACF), Richard (Carbo) Carbonetti, ACF, Senior Advisor, Timberland Division, LandVest, Inc., of Albany, Vermont, has been honored with the organization’s national Distinguished Forester award. The award marks a forester’s contributions to the application of forestry on private lands, to the advancement of the profession, to private ownership of forestlands, and to the national organization.
“Carbo truly deserves this award for his countless valuable contributions to the forestry industry,” said Justin M. Miller, president of ACF.
“Through ACF, I am very proud to have participated in the growth of the organization as well as to help mentor younger foresters enter the consulting forestry profession,” said Carbo.
In 1978, Carbo founded Round Top Woodlot Management a firm providing a full suite of consulting forestry services. He grew the company from 1978 to 1995 hiring professionals to work with him.
In addition to his ACF designation, Carbo’s professional certifications, licenses, and affiliations include: Society of American Foresters (SAF) Member; SAF Certified Forester (CF); Maine Licensed Forester; New Hampshire Licensed Forester; Vermont Licensed Forester and Member Forest Stewards Guild.
“We congratulate Carbo for his contributions to ACF which are almost too numerous to list,” said Shannon McCabe, CAE, Executive Director, ACF. “This is the highest honor a consulting forester can achieve, and it couldn’t have gone to anyone more deserving.”
He has been married 44 years to Emily, and has two sons Ben (and his wife, Kristen) and Sam (and his wife, Bridget) and four grandchildren.
Foresters considered for this award are nominated and voted on by their ACF member peers across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.