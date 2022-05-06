Amanda Thornton Named New Data Entry Specialist At NEKCOA

ST. JOHNSBURY — Amanda Thornton was named new data entry specialist at the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. She will be responsible for managing data entry in support of the Council’s service information compiled for state and federal agencies.
She will work in the Council’s St. Johnsbury office and report to Karen Desrochers, director of client and caregiver team support. Thornton started at the Council as an intern in December 2021 and provided staff support with administrative projects, mailings, reception services and database assistance.
“We were pleased to welcome Amanda as an intern and provide her with the opportunity to learn more about the Council,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director of the NEKCOA. “When the opportunity came to fill an open position left by a retiring staff member, we were happy to invite Amanda to our team. She is eager to learn and her excellent customer service is already evident with our clients.”
Thornton lives in St. Johnsbury and enjoys exploring, taking walks, and spending time with her children.
