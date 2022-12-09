AMC Appoints Nicole Zussman as President and CEO
The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), the nation’s oldest conservation and recreation organization, announced that its Board of Directors appointed Nicole Zussman as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Zussman, a seasoned executive with decades of experience building and leading high-performing teams, most recently served as Chief People Officer for Rue Gilt Groupe. The appointment follows an eleven-month national search.

