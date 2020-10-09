The Fairbanks Museum education team on Thursday announced the hiring of two AmeriCorps Members, who will be leading classes and delivering after school programming for K–8 students.

“We’re happy to welcome Mariama Jones and Molly Hanover to our teaching team,” says Adam Kane, executive director. “Science education is at the core of the museum’s mission and it’s one of the fundamental services that we deliver to thousands of students every year.” Generations of students have come to the Fairbanks Museum for inquiry-driven science classes that cover natural history, astronomy, weather and climate, and biodiversity.

