The Cohase Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations from the public for its annual Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year awards.
These awards are presented to businesses and individuals who have had a significant impact on the regional community and will be awarded at the Cohase Chamber Annual Meeting on Jan. 21, 2020. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 3.
Last year, Copeland Furniture received the Business of the Year award and Monique Priestley of Bradford, received the Citizen of the Year award. Nominees for both awards must meet certain requirements.
For a list of these requirements and to enter your nomination, visit www.cohase.org or contact the Chamber by email at cohasechamber@gmail.com or by phone at 802-518-0030.
The Cohase Chamber of Commerce serves the Cohase region which encompasses the Vermont towns of Newbury (which includes Newbury Village, Wells River village and West Newbury village), Bradford, and Fairlee and the New Hampshire towns of Haverhill (which includes Haverhill Corner village, North Haverhill village, Pike village, and Woodsville village), Orford, and Piermont.
