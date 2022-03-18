Ashley Jacobs Promoted To Office Supervisor Position With CNB

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) president and CEO Kathryn Austin recently announced the promotion of Ashley Jacobs to Island Pond office supervisor.
Jacobs has worked as a teller in CNB’s Island Pond Office for almost six years. A graduate of North Country Union High School, she has a business communication certificate and is finishing modern branch professional certificate, both from Centers for Financial Training and Education Alliance (CFTEA).
“Ashley is excited to have the opportunity to grow her leadership skills and explore different aspects of the financial world,” Austin stated.
Jacobs lives in Island Pond with her husband, Dana, their three-year-old son, Spencer and a 10-year old, very spoiled dog, Franklin. Ashley is looking forward to strengthening relationships with local businesses and community members.
