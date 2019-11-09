ASPIRE Promoting Prosperity In The NEK

ASPIRE!, a program that aims to increase the prosperity of the Northeast Kingdom by offering business technical assistance and educational opportunities to female owned businesses, joined the Micro Business Development Department of NEKCA to offer three “Circle of Support” networking sessions funded by Passumpsic Bank.
In addition to the peer support and networking one business was chosen from a drawing for each county to receive a $500 business award. The recipients met with Jim Kisch, Passumpsic Bank President, recently to discuss their businesses and future plans. The recipients are (Caledonia County) Hend Al-Raimi & Val Elliott, co-owners of Spice Box - bringing Middle eastern food to the NEK at local festivals and pop-up restaurant events; (Essex County) Janet McKenzie - an internationally renowned painter known for her distinctive iconography of sacred and secular subjects, with a particular dedication to honoring women; (Orleans County) Penny Jensen, owner of Thistledown Farm and a registered nurse who has created a drawing salve from a recipe that has been in her family for multiple generations.
