Aubuchon Rounds Up $5K For Catamount Arts
Buy Now

From left, Michele Burrington and Eric Prescott of Aubuchon Hardware donate a check to Jody Fried, Ashley Van Zandt, Owen Davie, Rose Nunn and Molly Stone of Catamount Arts. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Catamount Arts team recently visited Aubuchon Hardware in St. Johnsbury to pick up a check totaling nearly $5,000 in donations to the community arts center.

Donations were collected from customers as part of Aubuchon’s Round-Up Program, a monthly initiative allowing patrons to round their purchase payments up to the next dollar or specify a dollar amount for donation. Aubuchon matched customer donations, resulting last month in nearly $5,000 for Catamount Arts.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.