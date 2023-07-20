Aubuchon Rounds Up $5K For Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Catamount Arts team recently visited Aubuchon Hardware in St. Johnsbury to pick up a check totaling nearly $5,000 in donations to the community arts center.
Donations were collected from customers as part of Aubuchon’s Round-Up Program, a monthly initiative allowing patrons to round their purchase payments up to the next dollar or specify a dollar amount for donation. Aubuchon matched customer donations, resulting last month in nearly $5,000 for Catamount Arts.
Aubuchon manager Michele Burrington reported that customers participating in the program were eager to share Catamount Arts stories at the register, describing KCP shows they’d seen or singing lyrics from favorite Levitt AMP concerts. “Their eyes would light up,” Burrington says, “and say their praise to Catamount Arts for everything they bring to town.” Many Aubuchon employees, when making hardware purchases of their own, also opted to round up in support of Catamount Arts. These donations support Catamount Arts programming such as the KCP Presents Performing Arts Series, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, First Night North, and EPIC Music.
Catamount team members including development and communications director Ashley Van Zandt, and executive director Jody Fried, were moved but not surprised by the gesture. They noted many examples of community members coming through for Catamount during challenging times. In 2017, when a cold snap brought temperatures of 30 below on New Year’s Eve, revelers still came out to celebrate First Night North. More recently, in 2020, when the pandemic canceled performance tours, many ticket holders refused refunds, donating funds to Catamount Arts instead.
Earlier this summer, Catamount Arts temporarily closed its Eastern Avenue building after environmental testing revealed air quality concerns. Staff mobilized quickly to set up work stations at Catamount ArtPort, a multi-use space in the Green Mountain Mall usually used as a performance venue and event space. Despite these challenges, Catamount Arts proceeded with scheduled outdoor and off-site programming.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the generous support of our community,” says Fried. “The community, not a single building, is the heart of what we do.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.