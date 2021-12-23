Aubuchon Supports Umbrella

The St. Johnsbury Aubuchon store recently donated $2,200 to Umbrella to continue the service it provides to the Northeast Kingdom. Pictured are Aubuchon Manager Rocky Richard and Associate Diamond Reed, presenting the donation to Umbrella Executive Director Amanda Cochrane.
