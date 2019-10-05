The Autosaver Group announced this week its recent acquisition of the Walker Mazda Volkswagen dealership in Berlin, Vermont. The dealership has been rebranded as Capitol City Imports.
With the addition of this dealership, the Autosaver Group now operates 14 separate locations in Vermont, New Hampshire and the Capitol Region of New York. The company employes over 575 people.
“We know just how loyal Volkswagen and Mazda owners are,” said Abel Toll, owner of the Autosaver Group. “We intend to provide a top-notch sales and service experience along with the excellent deals that our group is known for.”
Toll will maintain the Barre-Montpelier Road location for the foreseeable future but intends eventually to build a brand new facility.
“We intend to invest heavily in this dealership to enhance the customer experience and increase satisfaction,” added Toll. “This will include an entirely new building with state-of-the-art facilities. We aren’t just aiming to keep existing customers, but to win over new customers.”
The Autosaver Group also recently purchased the Cadillac franchise from Automobiles International in North Clarendon and moved it to their Buick GMC location in Springfield.
The Autosaver Group is a locally-owned business with strong ties to the communities that it serves. It now owns and operates the following dealerships:
Littleton Chevrolet Buick, Littleton; Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, Littleton; Autosaver Max, Littleton; Autosaver Max, South Burlington; Autosaver Outlet, St Johnsbury; Quality Mitsubishi, St Johnsbury; Northpoint Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Derby; Capitol City Buick GMC, Montpelier; Capitol City Kia, Montpelier; Capitol City Mazda, Montpelier; Montpelier Volkswagen, Montpelier; Springfield Buick GMC, Springfield; Springfield Cadillac, Springfield; Newport Chevrolet Buick GMC, Newport N.H.; Bennington Subaru, Bennington; Autosaver Ford, Comstock New York.
