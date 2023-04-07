Autosaver Group Attorney Kyle Sipples Wins DCOP Certification

Kyle Sipples, general counsel based out of St. Johnsbury for the Autosaver Group, recently achieved the Dealership Compliance Officer Professional (DCOP) certification. This certificate is awarded upon completion of a course and exam that test competency in compliance management, and an understanding of the federal regulations and standards that impact automobile dealerships, including ethical practices in vehicle financing procedures.
“DCOP certification is an important milestone in the automotive industry’s compliance professional’s career. It demonstrates proficiency in the management of a dealership’s compliance program. It is the compliance officer’s responsibility to monitor business standards throughout the dealership and assist management to make sure accepted business practices and sales transactions remain within the industry’s regulatory framework,” says Linda J. Robertson, Executive Director, Association of Dealership Compliance Officers.
ADCO was formed to provide guidance, training, resources and a best practices forum for dealership compliance officers.
