Autosaver Group Expands Family Of Dealerships

The Autosaver Group, one of the largest automotive retail and service groups in northern New England, has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of PJ’s Mazda in South Burlington, Vermont.
“The acquisition of PJ’s Mazda reaffirms our commitment to Vermont and recognizes the growth potential in northern New England,” said owner Abel Toll. “We have had tremendous success with our Mazda dealership in Berlin, Vermont which is why this expansion was a natural fit for our group. Mazda cars are affordable yet extremely fun to drive, which make them a great choice for driving on Vermont’s roads.”
