Badger Peabody & Smith Hires Zachary Hawkins

Zachary Hawkins

LITTLETON, NH — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty has announced the hiring of Zachary Hawkins as a sales associate in the Littleton office.

Since late 2018, Hawkins has represented clients in over 100 transactions and in $21 million worth of real estate. He has sold single-family homes, assisted with vetting raw land for a new build, worked with multi-family investors, and assisted second homeowners looking to rent their property for income while they are not using it.

“Real estate forces me to continuously grow,” he says. “No transaction is the same, and this competitive market demands innovation to be successful. I am a believer in real estate. I have invested in several apartment buildings myself and have opened a small property maintenance company.”

The Lisbon Regional School graduate earned his undergrad degree at Keene State College and completed his master’s work at Plymouth State University. As a full time educator in 2018, Hawkins worked in both hospitality and as a carpenter during the summer months while earning his real estate license. “Everything just seemed to click,” he says. “The combination of my knowledge, experience, and skill set just came together naturally, and I knew real estate was for me.”

“We are so pleased that Zach has joined our team,” says Andy Smith, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty president and CEO. “His wide-ranging skills and especially his experience as a teacher translate so well to real estate because we work to help educate buyers and sellers about the process and help guide them through the transaction.”

