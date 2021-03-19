Lancaster company, PAK Solutions made good on its name when the local Backpack Program encountered a challenge in getting food to North Country children in need.
The bag manufacturer provided a solution by donating thousands of bags to the program that is currently serving nearly 250 students at five elementary schools: Groveton, Lancaster, North Stratford, Stark and Whitefield.
“Anything we can do to help out the kids we’re going to do for them,” said PAK Solutions Sales Manager Jim Lockhart.
The Backpack Program is a community outreach initiative by St. Paul’s Church in Lancaster. Each week volunteers gather to bag up meals for children identified as food insecure. Breakfast and lunch items are included and are designed to help meet nutrition needs for children during weekends when they don’t have access to school-provided meals.
“It’s an invaluable contribution to the community,” said Alice Poole, long-time volunteer and co-founder of the program at St. Paul’s. “We’re trying to get those kids and those families off to a good start.”
The NH Foodbank is a major source of the food that the program distributes. Program Director Richard Carlson, of Guildhall, said the Backpack Program also relies on financial assistance from contributions from host towns, gifts from the Tillotson Fund, and donations from area businesses and individuals.
“During this pandemic period the public has been very supportive,” he said.
It was restrictions related to the pandemic that presented the problem PAK Solutions solved.
Poole said COVID-19 brought about the abolition of reusable bags, which for a long-time was the means through which the food supplies got to the kids.
For safety’s sake, single-use bags became a necessity and the Backpack Program needed them.
“Last fall when Jim Lockhart of PAK Solutions learned that ordinary plastic grocery bags would not be strong enough to carry the load of nutritious food … he generously arranged for the Lancaster based company to donate 5,000,” Poole said in an email.
“It’s been a solution to a problem that was presented primarily because of the pandemic,” said Carlson.
PAK Solutions, with a manufacturing facility on Page Hill in Lancaster, employs about 55 people. According to an entry on its website, “PAK Solutions is a leading provider of flexible packaging products in the United States.”
Poole said the bags provided by PAK to support the Backpack Program are “large enough to hold the cans, boxes, jars and fresh fruit the youngsters need, and sturdy enough to withstand the delivery to five schools and distribution to the students’ homes.”
Carlson said the program has been heavily relied upon during the pandemic, during the school year and last summer vacation. The first 5,000 bags from PAK were used and the program looked to PAK for additional support; the company came through with another 5,000-bag donation.
Carlson said program supporters are grateful to PAK for the help and appreciates the benefit of the bags.
“The single-use bags reduce the handling, and they’ve provided a good alternative,” said Carlson.
They also cut an expense to the program, he said. With reusable bags the program was relying on the bags going to the homes and being returned when the child went back to school. When the bags aren’t returned, they need to be replaced at a cost.
“We’d rather spend our money on food,” he said.
