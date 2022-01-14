WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank recently announced several promotions.
• Alison Bruce, of Newbury, promoted to vice president and chief compliance officer. She joined WGSB in 2018 and is now responsible for the bank’s compliance and risk management programs, including the Privacy and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA).
• Linsey Taylor, of Bradford, audit manager. She joined WGSB in December 2020 and is responsible for the bank’s audit program, to ensure the bank’s overall security and compliance with regulatory standards.
• Tricia Fryman, of Lancaster, N.H., assistant vice president and retail training & software support officer. She has been with WGSB for more than 22 years and will now coordinate all the bank’s training activities, administer retail software and hardware, and provides support for retail and support staff.
• Jake Blankenship, of Littleton, N.H., retail support & software specialist. He joined WGSB in 2017 and in his new role, will continue to support the department and is the primary resource for implementing its new and upgraded software and hardware.
• Erin Pasquerillo, of North Haverhill, N.H., branch manager of the bank’s Woodsville, Central Street office. She joined WGSB in 2016 and will now be responsible for oversight and support of branch operations, employees and customer needs.
• Arlene Hite, of Easton, N.H., branch manager of the bank’s Lisbon office, responsible for oversight and support of branch operations, employees and customer needs. She has served WGSB’s Lisbon office for 17 years.
• Kyle Linn, of St. Johnsbury, teller supervisor at the bank’s Woodsville, Central Street office. He joined the bank in October 2020 and in his new role, provides leadership and support to the branch’s retail teller team.
Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank is a New Hampshire state-chartered savings bank headquartered in Woodsville, with nine banking offices in Woodsville, Piermont, Lisbon, Littleton, Lancaster, Plymouth and Franconia, and a loan production office in Hanover.
