Bank Announces Promotion At Littleton Branch

Daphne Cassady

Daniel Stannard, Executive Vice President and Senior Lending Officer at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank announced the promotion of Daphne Cassady of Lancaster, N.H. to Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer.

Cassady works from the bank’s Cottage Street, Littleton office and joins Carol Walker in managing commercial loan relationships throughout the North Country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.