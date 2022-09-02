Bank Promotes Ploss To Branch Supervisor

Suzanna Ploss

Suzanna Ploss was promoted to the position of Branch Supervisor at the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank’s Lancaster/Shaw’s office. Ploss will oversee all daily operations of the branch including staffing and customer service.

Suzanna joined the bank in December 2018 as a teller. She quickly learned other customer service activities and was promoted in May 2021 to Team Lead. “Since that time, she has worked very hard to lead her office with enthusiasm and dedication, to create a positive experience for her customers and staff,” Corey Hart said. “Customers often tell me how helpful she is when they are in need of support. I’m very proud of Suzanna’s ability to excel through challenging times, and look forward to her excelling in this role as well.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.