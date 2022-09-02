Bank Promotes Ploss To Branch Supervisor

Suzanna Ploss was promoted to the position of Branch Supervisor at the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank’s Lancaster/Shaw’s office. Ploss will oversee all daily operations of the branch including staffing and customer service.
Suzanna joined the bank in December 2018 as a teller. She quickly learned other customer service activities and was promoted in May 2021 to Team Lead. “Since that time, she has worked very hard to lead her office with enthusiasm and dedication, to create a positive experience for her customers and staff,” Corey Hart said. “Customers often tell me how helpful she is when they are in need of support. I’m very proud of Suzanna’s ability to excel through challenging times, and look forward to her excelling in this role as well.”
Suzanna lives in Lancaster with her husband, James, and their daughter, Serenity. She volunteers for the American Legion Post 41 in Whitefield and Kaze Martial Arts in Lancaster. She also looks forward to helping her daughter’s soccer team this fall.
