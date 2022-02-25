Bank Promotes Renee Powers

Renee Powers, assistant branch manager at the St. Johnsbury Center branch, has been promoted by the Passumpsic Bank to the position of Branch Manager for the Littleton, NH branch.
“Renee brings 17 years of banking experience at Passumpsic Bank with her to this position,” bank President Jim Kisch said. “Over the years, Renee has expanded her knowledge of banking by completing numerous classes through the Center for Financial Training including earning the Certified Teller designation and Supervisors Certificate. She looks forward to engaging with customers and becoming involved in the greater Littleton community.”
Born and raised in Colebrook, Powers lived and worked in the Groveton/Lancaster communities for 17 years before joining Passumpsic Bank in 2005.
