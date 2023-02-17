Bank Promotes Three To Officer Positions
From left, Community National Bank officers Lori Leonard, Billie Jo Wescom and Julie Marquis. (Courtesy photo)

Community National Bank promoted Lori Leonard, Julie Marquis and Billie Jo Wescom from the positions of supervisors to office managers. With this promotion, Leonard, Marquis and Wescom become bank officers.

Leonard started her career with CNB in January 2000 as a teller in the St. Johnsbury office. In 2011, she was promoted to supervisor of the bank’s Federal Street office, and in 2014 transferred to the Memorial Drive office as supervisor. Currently a director of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Lyndonville Rotary Club. Leonard shared, “My favorite thing about working for CNB is my customers. I really enjoy working with them and getting to know them.”

