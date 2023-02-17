Bank Promotes Three To Officer Positions

Community National Bank promoted Lori Leonard, Julie Marquis and Billie Jo Wescom from the positions of supervisors to office managers. With this promotion, Leonard, Marquis and Wescom become bank officers.
Leonard started her career with CNB in January 2000 as a teller in the St. Johnsbury office. In 2011, she was promoted to supervisor of the bank’s Federal Street office, and in 2014 transferred to the Memorial Drive office as supervisor. Currently a director of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Lyndonville Rotary Club. Leonard shared, “My favorite thing about working for CNB is my customers. I really enjoy working with them and getting to know them.”
Marquis was hired by the bank in March 1997 as a teller in the Derby Line office. In 2003, Marquis accepted the position of personal banker in Derby, and in 2009 she was promoted to supervisor of the Troy office. Marquis is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, has been involved in Newport Town sports and a longtime board member for the Jay Peak Area Chamber of Commerce. “I have enjoyed getting to meet and help so many different people both inside the bank and throughout the communities we serve,” she commented.
Wescom’s CNB career started in January 2007 in the Morrisville office. A graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, she has taken several business, management and banking classes through CFTEA. Wescom has been involved with the Morrisville Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and Rocktoberfest. She also served as a longtime board member for Lamoille County Field Days. “I love the chance to connect with my community, working to build a strong rapport with our customers and serving as a mentor for my staff,” she stated.
