Bank Promtes Ilacqua To Regional Manager
Bank of New Hampshire recently announced the promotion of Tony Ilacqua to Vice President-Retail Banking Regional Manager. He’ll continue in his dual role, also serving as a financial consultant.

Ilacqua has over 23 years of experience in banking. A Keene State College grad, he is also active in the community, currently serving on the Littleton Planning Board, and is a board member of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce.

