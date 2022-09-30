Bank Promtes Ilacqua To Regional Manager

Bank of New Hampshire recently announced the promotion of Tony Ilacqua to Vice President-Retail Banking Regional Manager. He’ll continue in his dual role, also serving as a financial consultant.
Ilacqua has over 23 years of experience in banking. A Keene State College grad, he is also active in the community, currently serving on the Littleton Planning Board, and is a board member of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I look forward to working with Tony in his new role as regional manager. His experience and management skills combined with his dynamic personality makes Tony the perfect person to engage and support this retail office team,” said senior vice president Cecile Chase. “Bank of New Hampshire is excited to have him in this role on our team as we aspire to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.”
