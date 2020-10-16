Barbara Payer Named New Executive Director At Caleb Caregivers

Barbara Payer

Caleb Caregivers welcomed Barbara Payer aboard as the new Executive Director. Barbara is excited to bring her passion, energy and enthusiasm for helping Seniors to have a fulfilling life to her new role with Caleb Caregivers.

She has been committed to helping and serving people throughout her working career at Grafton County Nursing Home, Littleton Regional Healthcare, and Weeks Medical Wound Center.

