Barnet Principal Luisa Millington Accepted Into Snelling Program

The Snelling Center for Government announced Aug. 13 that Barnet Elementary School Principal Luisa Millington has been accepted into the Vermont School Leadership Project, Class of 2022.
Alongside 23 other educators from across the state, Millington will participate in seven intensive overnight sessions over the course of the 17-month program that offers professional development for superintendents, principals, curriculum and special education directors.
The first session, which encouraged participants to examine their leadership traits, dispositions and preferences, took place over four days in mid-July at Lake Morey Resort, and will serve as the foundation for every session to follow. “As Vermont emerges from the challenges brought by COVID, the Class of 2022 is uniquely situated to examine “whole-systems” thinking and change management within Vermont’s public schools, a cornerstone and distinguishing factor of the Vermont School Leadership Project,” stated Ptarmigan Abbott, Snelling Director of Events and Operations.
Through theoretical discussions, experiential activities and personal reflection, the Vermont School Leadership Project develops educators who know themselves as leaders, know themselves as leaders in relation to others and in relation to systems, and have the means to analyze and transform the educational system. “Over the course of the program, associates will apply and integrate new learnings within their individual schools in real-time through a Capstone project,” Abbott noted.
The Class of 2022 is the 15th class since the Vermont Leadership School Project was founded in 1995. Upon completion of the program in November 2022, Millington will join 300 graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.