Barrett Insurance Supports Faith In Action

Mike Barrett from Barrett Insurance Agency, presents a check to Deb Reynolds, the Program Administrator at Faith in Action. (Courtesy Photo)

Barrett Insurance Agency and Co-operative Insurance Companies award community grant to Faith in Action, of Lyndonville, VT for the Faith in Action Food Share program.

Faith in Action received a $1000 gift from Barrett Insurance Agency and Co-operative Insurance Companies. The gift, awarded as part of Co-op’s Community Grants program, will be used for Faith in Actions efforts to distribute food to community members in need.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.