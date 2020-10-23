Behavioral Health Specialist Allison Hansen, MSW, LICSW Joins St. Johnsbury Pediatrics

Allison Hansen

ST. JOHNSBURY – Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) recently welcomed Allison Hansen, MSW, LICSW to the care team at St. Johnsbury Pediatrics. Hansen received her masters of Social Work from Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colo., with a concentration in families, youth and children.

Hansen will work with the medical providers, nurses, and care coordinators at St. Johnsbury Pediatrics to offer holistic care for young patients. “I am interested in infant and early childhood mental health,” says Hansen. “I believe starting early is the key to managing stress for a lifetime.”

