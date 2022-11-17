Benoit Lamontagne To Speak Dec. 15 In Franconia

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce (FNRCC) will be recognizing Mr. Benoit Lamontagne with the Northern Star Award at the chamber’s annual meeting and dinner Thursday, Dec. 15.
This award was established to honor individuals, businesses, or organizations that have made a significant contribution to the North Country in promoting economic development, natural resources in and around the notches, and a quality of life fostering a climate in which commerce, recreation, and tourism flourish, chamber membership director Kevin Johnson said.
Lamontagne is the North Country Industrial Agent for the N.H. Department of Business & Economic Affairs, representing Carroll, Coos, and Grafton counties in assisting businesses with expansion and retention issues. He recruits new businesses to locate in New Hampshire’s North Country, encourages existing businesses to expand, and promotes the interests of North Country businesses with other state agencies. He has served on many boards, and is a current member of the NH-Canadian Trade Council and the board of directors of the Bank of New Hampshire.
Born in Granby, Quebec Lamontagne’s fluency in French enables him to represent New Hampshire in the recruitment of Canadian employers. “Beno is a true champion of the North Country who has dedicated decades to improving our region,” stated chamber president Rusty Talbot. “We are proud to recognize his ongoing work with this auspicious award.”
