Berry Family Business Turns 45

Berry Tire & Auto Service Center has stood as a landmark at the intersection of Red Village Road and Severence Hill Road in Lyndon for 45 years.

The shop was started by the late Everett Berry in 1975 and for decades he built his business with the help of his family and his loyal customers. Today, the shop is still owned and operated by the Berry family.

