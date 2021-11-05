BURLINGTON — Twenty-two attorneys from the northern New England law firm, Downs Rachlin Martin (DRM) PLLC, were recently selected by peer review for inclusion in the 2022 ranking of Best Lawyers in America.
Three St. Johnsbury attorneys are also recognized: James G. Wheeler, corporate law, real estate law, and trusts and estates; John H. Marshall, energy law and environmental law; James C. Gallagher, personal injury litigation – defendant.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers “has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence,” says Best Lawyers Jolie Frechette. “Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. More than 113,000 industry-leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received more than 15 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas.”
