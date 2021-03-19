Bethlehem Mulling Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

As some North Country towns look at installing electric vehicle charging stations or already have installed them, the town of Bethlehem is considering its options, which include possible sponsorships by local businesses.
To be determined will be who will pay for a charging station and how much it could cost the town in electricity.
During this week’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Selectman Bruce Caplain said he’s been in contact with three companies that laid out several options.
“There’s a couple of different systems out there,” he said. “There’s Level 1 systems, super-fast chargers, but also super-expensive. All three companies said that’s probably not the way you want to go right away. They are probably $30,000, and then the electrical usage and electrical connections are also difficult and expensive.”
They suggested instead, he said, Level 2 systems, of which there are two types, one being a simple drive-up system that allows a driver to plug in for theoretically as long as he or she wants.
“There’s no limit and they’re not paying for it and the town would pay for it,” said Caplain. “If it runs on solar, it would cost very little to nothing at that point. They suggested signs and a two-hour limit.”
The second Level 2 system comes with software that would allow the town to charge people a fee for a charge.
Two ports and a pedestal would cost about $3,000 to install.
The software EV charging station would cost about $5,000 and carry an annual $500 software fee.
The recommendation for Bethlehem is to begin with four ports and two pedestals.
The biggest expense would be digging a trench and running a line to the pedestals, but one company said if the town public works department can do that work, it would save a lot of money, said Caplain.
The companies recommend the town put the chargers on all the popular EV charging apps and have them charge at a rate of about 25-miles-per-hour, a standard way to charge that would invite people to town so they could grab a beer or a meal and two hours later be ready to go, he said.
The suggestion was for a high-visibility area, like around town hall or 42 Maple Arts Gallery, and also to pay a small cost to install signs on the highway informing EV drivers of charging stations in Bethlehem.
Sometimes there is grant funding for towns to install stations and sometimes there isn’t, and right now there isn’t, said Caplain.
“They expect some bills will pass that will fund something like this,” he said.
Another option is to put an article on the March 2022 town meeting warrant.
Another is to enlist support from local businesses and have wording that a charging station is sponsored by a local business, such as Rek-Lis Brewery, and have signs indicating where that sponsoring business is located.
“This would benefit local businesses and I think we can do some sponsorships,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Gabe Boisseau.
He asked if charging a fee would deter EV visitors from going to Bethlehem or if it’s like putting gas in the tank and people will pay.
“I think you’ll find both,” said Caplain, who noted Littleton and its first municipally-owned EV charging station that was installed in January and charges a small fee.
On the Bethlehem town meeting warrant is an article asking voters to approve a solar array for public buildings.
If it gets voter approval, Caplain said it will cost the town very little for EV charge-ups because electricity costs would decrease dramatically.
Selectmen agreed to hold off on choosing an EV charging station option until the town vote because if the solar project is approved, it will change the EV project and its costs.
“It also gives us time to see if the feds will do anything as far as funding charging stations,” said Selectman Chris Jensen. “I’m not wildly enthusiastic about spending town money, to be honest … We can also keep an eye out for grant opportunities.”
