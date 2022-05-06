ST. JOHNSBURY — Elaine Bixby, executive vice president and chief operations officer, retired from Passumpsic Bank at the end of April after more than 34 years. She joined the bank in September 1987 as a teller. Since that time she has held positions of head teller, branch manager, branch administrator and head of retail banking.
In 2013, Bixby was promoted to her current role of chief operations officer “and has worked tirelessly to help ensure the Bank meets and exceeds its goals and strategic objectives,” said bank CEO Jim Kisch. “Her strong leadership and commitment to staff development have resulted in the increased depth and breadth of knowledge of her department. Elaine’s growth mindset, innovative thinking, and knowledge have been absolutely integral to our success.”
Barbara Schoolcraft, vice president and marketing manager, also retired at the end of April after more than 27 years of service. She joined the bank in March 1995, and has worked as marketing manager throughout her tenure.
“She has played a vital role in the growth and development of the marketing department taking a leadership role in the launch of the bank’s website, social media presence, and facilitation of a number of amazing rebrands,” Kisch noted. “As our community relations manager, she devoted time and creativity inside and outside of work to many community affiliations, nonprofits, and civic organizations in order to support the wellbeing of the communities we serve.
