Lynn Berry and Emily Nyman have created a life together focused on helping and supporting students. For many years they would finish their jobs as school counselors, meet up for a quick dinner, and then shift their attention to their adult students at Community College of Vermont-Newport for the evening.

They have become part of the fabric of the Northeast Kingdom’s educational community, weaving themselves into the lives of students there for decades. In recognition of the lives that they’ve touched, and the difference they continue to make, they have each received the Vermont School Counselor Association (VTSCA) Lifetime Achievement Award in back-to-back years, Lynn in 2022 and Emily in 2023.

