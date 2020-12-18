Bruce Baker Appointed To Community National Bank And Community Bancorp. Boards

DERBY — Community National Bank CEO Kathy Austin recently welcomed Bruce Baker to serve as a director of the Community National Bank and Community Bancorp. boards. Baker’s appointment to the Boards is effective as of Jan. 1, 2021. He was appointed to the class of directors whose terms expire at the company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, at which time he will stand for election for a three-year term. Baker will serve on the company’s Audit and Compensation Committees.
Baker is a commercial lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience working with financial institutions, entrepreneurs and business owners, focusing on commercial lending, secured transactions, business planning, real estate development and land use. He is a founding member and principal of the law firm of Clarke Demas & Baker PLLC in Burlington, Vt., and is the owner and CEO of Green Castle Group, LLC, a real estate development, management and consulting company, also based in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.