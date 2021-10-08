Bruce Corrette Honored By Rotary Foundation

St. Johnsbury Rotary Club member, Bruce Corrette, recently achieved the Paul Harris plus-6 designation for his support of the Rotary Foundation. A member of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club for 53 years, he has been an inspiration to other Rotarians, and a true believer in the mission of Rotary. He will also become a member of the Paul Harris Society — those who give a $1,000 a year to the Rotary Foundation.
Jamie Milne, chair of the Club’s Rotary Foundation, said, “Bruce has been a long time member of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club. Not only has he supported our club’s service projects, he has supported the Rotary Foundation and is a multiple Paul Harris Award recipient. Members receive a Paul Harris Award for every $1,000 they donate to the Rotary Foundation. Bruce’s leadership in our community is a great example of Rotary’s motto, “service above self.” We are proud and lucky to have him as a member of our club.”
Of his award, Bruce said, “I give to the Rotary Foundation because I’d do anything to support Rotary’s programs and they need this money to fight Polio.”
Bruce is one of the first members of the St. Johnsbury club to become a Paul Harris fellow.
