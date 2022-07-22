Brustin Named SBDC Advisor In North Country
Kyla Brustin

The NH Small Business Development Center (SBDC) recently hired Kyla Brustin as a business advisor for clients in Carroll and Coos Counties, working with SBDC’s north & central region business advising team.

Brustin has spent her entire career growing small businesses, said SBDC’s Heidi Edwards Dunn. She started as a real estate salesperson, and remains an owner of her real estate firm. She also launched a vacation rental management company, which she grew over several years and recently sold to a large national brand. Brustin received her MBA from Endicott College.

