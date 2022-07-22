Brustin Named SBDC Advisor In North Country

The NH Small Business Development Center (SBDC) recently hired Kyla Brustin as a business advisor for clients in Carroll and Coos Counties, working with SBDC’s north & central region business advising team.
Brustin has spent her entire career growing small businesses, said SBDC’s Heidi Edwards Dunn. She started as a real estate salesperson, and remains an owner of her real estate firm. She also launched a vacation rental management company, which she grew over several years and recently sold to a large national brand. Brustin received her MBA from Endicott College.
“I am proud to play a role in helping the economy of the White Mountains by strengthening the local business community,” she said.
“With Kyla on board now, our team is stronger than ever and we look forward to serving even more small businesses throughout our region,” SBDC regional director Rita Toth said.
