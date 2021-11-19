Bryan Bennett Joins NEK Council On Aging

NEWPORT — The NEK Council on Aging recently announced the hiring of Bryan Bennett as an options counselor working in the Newport office. This position supports clients by evaluating needs and providing options that support older and disabled adults.
“Bryan brings extensive experience in a variety of occupations,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “As a former lawyer, consultant, teacher and EMT, he has demonstrated a unique ability to guide others through complex decisions and programs. He will be well suited to research and provide options to our clients that allow them to age well independently. We eagerly welcome him to our team.”
As assistant professor of Political Science for Fort Hays State University (FHSU), he supported online instruction for ESL students across the globe, and taught courses in law, multiculturalism, professional writing, research methods, philosophy and ethics. He has lectured at the University of Costa Rica and the Sias University in Zhengzhou, China. He was awarded the FHSU Pilot Award for teaching, the FHSU Distinguished Service Award, Mortar Board Top Professor, and attended the Vermont Law School Summer Scholars Program.
He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville and a bachelor of arts, cum laude in English from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.
His community service includes the Fort Hays State University Food Bank and Community Garden, Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts of America, and several libraries, legal community service boards, and elder care organizations, including Meals on Wheels.
“Problem solving and active listening have been an essential part of my work in many roles, perhaps most notably as a consultant,” said Bennett. “Over time, I found that diligence is often a key factor in overcoming what appears at first to be a problem. I am looking forward to applying my experience to serve the clients of the Council. The services that the Council provides are essential lifelines to our aging population. My experience with Meals on Wheels taught me that often you may be the only positive contact in an elderly person’s life that day.”
Bennett lives in Barton with his wife, Sarah, and their menagerie of rescue animals, including four dogs, one cat, four rabbits and 19 chickens. He enjoys listening to NPR and BBC, tea, coffee, cooking and reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.